A group of students raises $2,000 for Knoxville’s Love Kitchen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The students of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. (Knoxville) banded together to raise more than 2,000 dollars in monetary funds for the Love Kitchen and approximately 100 canned goods to donate to the food pantry.

The children were excited about their contributions and are looking forward to scheduling some time to volunteer at the Love Kitchen to keep the mission of Helen and Ellen, twin sisters who founded the Love Kitchen in 1986, alive.

The Love Kitchen is incredibly grateful for this donation, as it helps keep their doors open and food available for those in need. Interested in getting involved? Contact the Love Kitchen via telephone (865) 546-3248, social media or stopping in at 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Knoxville, TN 37915.