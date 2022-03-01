PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Titanic Museum of Pigeon Forge the decorations and crew celebrate March with the Irish Fairy Cottages.

On the ill-fated voyage of the Titanic there were 187 Irish on-board the ship and the Titanic Museum of Pigeon Forge pays homage to these individuals with their March decor. When you visit the museum, keep an eye out because there are some new additions that are truly remarkable. There are five Irish Fairy Cottages throughout the tour and each has it’s own personality and theme, not to mention that each has been hand-crafted and therefore one-of-a-kind.

The Titanic Museum of Pigeon Forge has events throughout the year and with so many around the world interested in the stories being told, the virtual events held by the museum have become an incredibly popular service offered by the staff.

For more information on tickets or the many events, visit the Titanic Museum of Pigeon Forge website.