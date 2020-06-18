A history on Juneteenth and how to celebrate the with Beck Cultural Exchange Center

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth, Freedom Day or the Ce-liberation Day, was the day the last American slaves in Texas learned of their freedom. This news came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclomation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

Renee Kessler, President and CEO of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, shares the rich history of Juneteenth and how the Beck is celebrating with a virtual Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting.

This meeting will feature a panel of 12 African-American community leaders in East Tennessee and kicks off via Zoom at 4 p.m.

Here’s how to join the conversation on Zoom, or login with this webinar ID: 977 9441 9756 and password: 472193.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.