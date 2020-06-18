A history on Juneteenth and how to celebrate the with Beck Cultural Exchange Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth, Freedom Day or the Ce-liberation Day, was the day the last American slaves in Texas learned of their freedom. This news came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclomation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

Renee Kessler, President and CEO of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, shares the rich history of Juneteenth and how the Beck is celebrating with a virtual Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting.

This meeting will feature a panel of 12 African-American community leaders in East Tennessee and kicks off via Zoom at 4 p.m.

Here’s how to join the conversation on Zoom, or login with this webinar ID: 977 9441 9756 and password: 472193.