December 9th through the 11th WordPlayers’ Theatre Company will celebrate their 10th year producing fun holiday shows with “A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas”. This show will be produced in collaboration with the Arts at Pellissippi State. Shows are happening this Friday evening with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

“A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas” is based on the book series that was also the inspiration for the popular television show “Little House on the Prairie”. This show is fun for the whole family and will resonate with many generations. This show is happening one weekend only an celebrates all of the joy and beauty of Appalachia.

To purchase tickets visit the Wordplayers’ Theatre Company’s ticketing page on the Pellissippi State’s website.