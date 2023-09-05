GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall in Gatlinburg is a special time of year. The city is consistently recognized as one of the top places to see fall foliage in the United States, and to really get in the fall spirit, downtown is covered in lavish fall decorations to kickoff Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival. When you combine beautiful surroundings with craft shows, special events, great food and plenty of fun things to do, visitors are guaranteed a memorable trip to Gatlinburg this fall season.

A few other events to note:

GatlinBURGER Week – From September 17-23, Gatlinburg restaurants will be sharing incredible burger options with visitors. During this week, participating restaurants will have a special, unique burger – NOT on their menu that you can order to “level up” and win cool prizes. Find out more about the beef-filled week on Gatlinburg CVB’s website.

Running with the Bears 5k – Runner & walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the Third annual Running with the Bears 5K Run/Walk in beautiful downtown Gatlinburg. This morning race is scheduled on Saturday, September 9th at 7am. Athletes of all ages and performance levels are welcome to participate in this USATF sanctioned event. . Proceeds benefit the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a non-profit organization working alongside Friends of the Smokies to provide resources to preserve and protect the black bear, as well as funding for the Gatlinburg Goes Green Program, local scholarships, donations to schools, and educational events for the community. To learn more about the race and how to get involved, also visit Gatlinburg CVB’s website.