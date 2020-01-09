Breaking News
Mother of 11-month-old found unresponsive in bathtub arrested at hospital

A local author releasing “A Death Well Lived”

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A local author will soon release his first historical fiction novel called “A Death Well Lived”.

Writer Daniel Overdorf is a professor at Johnson University in South Knoxville. Overdorf says his novel focuses on a self-absorbed roman soldier in first century Judea whose life is changed when he encounters a community of faithful Jews and, eventually, their messiah. Today Daniel sits down with Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith to tell her more about the big release on January 14th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.