KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beep, Beep!

One of the Southeast’s incredible intensive outpatient therapy clinics are hitting the open road. The Middle Path has offices Knoxville, Chattanooga, Maryville, and the Tri-Cities, but now are able to reach far more people than before. Founder, Hope Renua, is traveling all over in her van named “Boujee.” She is hopping around different cities to discuss mental health treatments while also learning how other area treat mental health.

The “Boujee” Tours are a thirty day trip. Hope will travel to meet with Residential programs, hospital and clients whose lives have changed with DBT therapy.

She will primarily be traveling through the Mid-West including, New Orleans, Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The Middle Path uses Dialectical Behavior Therapy in their practice for all conditions such as anxiety, depression, anger, and more.

For more information on the Middle Path and to follow along on their van-life journey, visit their website.