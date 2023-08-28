PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Mountain of Entertainment Theater in Pigeon Forge, has opened an all-new ultimate musical variety show called ”Array” that features professional headliners from all over the world. The jam-packed variety show showcases talented musicians, singers, and dancers performing hit songs from all genres of music spanning several decades.

There are a number of specialty acts, including an international star who is one of the world’s best jugglers, renowned Argentinian gaucho dancers, a comic illusionist and spectacular silk aerialists. The show features all kinds of music including: country, rock, pop, Broadway, movie themes, Latin, gospel and patriotic.

“It’s an amazing great family show,” said Hugh Warren, producer of the “Array” show, as well as host and singer. “We want people to experience as many different elements as they can in one show,” Warren said. “We have music to fit everyone’s musical taste.”

Show times are Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. To learn more or get your tickets in advance, visit Mountain of Entertainment Theater’s website.