A new year with new reading goals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s a brand new year, so if one of your goals is to read more, this next challenge is for you! The Knox County Public Library is taking part in Read City USA. It’s a collaborative effort to help all children and adults read more and a fun way to start learning together! As part of the program Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is challenging us all to read more in 2021! Mary Pom Claiborne from The Knox County Public Library tells us how we can all get involved and start reading!

