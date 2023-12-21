STEARNS, KY (WATE) — ALL ABOARD!

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ is open to the public on November 17th at 6 p.m. and runs through Saturday, December 23rd in Stearns, Kentucky!

The weekday runs are 6 pm and 8 pm, Saturday runs are 1, 3, 5, and 7 pm and Sunday runs are 3, 5, and 7 pm.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

The event is in its 6th season, and there are over 300 volunteers to make this train ride such a success each year. The actors on the train are drama students from McCreary Central High School and McCreary County Middle School, and the North Pole is always constructed yearly by the McCreary Central HS Construction class.

It has become a joint project with the High School, Community, the Railway, and the Stearns Heritage Foundation a non-profit organization.