A path to better mental health at The Middle Path

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) - It's been three years since five-year-old "Baby Joe" Clyde Daniels vanished from his parent's home in Dickson County. His father, Joseph Daniels, was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder, for fatally beating the child.

His mother, Krystal, is now facing a charge of aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment. Investigators say she saw her son's lifeless body on April 4th, 2018 with her husband standing over him. Prosecutors say she went to sleep instead of calling for help.