A path to better mental health at The Middle Path

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Today we are helping you focus on your mental health. If you or someone you know struggles with depression, the good news is there are now so many treatment options available. Our friends from The Middle Path are telling us more about the effectiveness of Dialectical Behavior Therapy and how it’s helping patients right here in our community who suffer from depression. Today we are also learning about the new services offered at The Middle Path and an additional treatment facility right here in East Tennessee. For more information you can log onto themiddlepath.life.