OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A virtual program is being put on to help with education and maybe even a big payday.

On Thursday, June 1 the UT Arboretum is hosting an online seminar called, “Is the Ghost Bird Really a Ghost?” The online program is free and available for all ages.

The fully virtual program will be hosted by East Tennessee nature historian and author, Stephen Lyn Bales, which he says is particularly one of the most exciting seminars to be a part of due to the discussion around this particular creature.

The last known photograph of this bird was captured in 1936 before color photography even was invented. The rare sightings of this bird are what landed it the popular name. Many naturalists are eager to say that the ghost bird might be completely extinct.

Similar to woodpeckers, they are identifiable and uniquely different based on their feather coating.

Ghost Bird photographed in 1936.

The UT Arboretum regularly hosts and works alongside other organizations to further their mission.

“I believe educating people about nature and our wildlife will encourage many to preserve it,” says education coordinator, Michelle Campanis.

If you cannot make this week’s seminar, the UT Arboretum will be sending a copy of the program. For more information, visit their website.