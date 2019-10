KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee is a local non-profit dedicated to finding fur-ever homes for small breeds.

This sweet baby named Abbie Roo is searching for her fur-ever home! As a pup, born with only her hind legs, her future home must be handicap accessible. Learn more about this sweet baby, her needs and how you can do a big thing, by adopting a small breed.