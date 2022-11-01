KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – ‘A Ride to Remember’ honors Tim Duffy a first responder and motorcyclist who rode to ground zero to save lives during 9/11. Now, Tim runs 1S1D1T (1 solider, 1 dog, 1 team) that rescues dogs to train them as emotional support companions.

On Saturday November 5th motorcycles and cars are welcome to join the ‘Ride to Remember’, a convoy ride to raise funds and awareness for 1S1D1T an organization founded by Tim Duffy. 1S1D1T focuses on rescuing shelter dogs with the intention of these animals becoming emotional support companions to veterans and first responders.

Tim knows first hand how difficult trauma can be. Being a retired NYC firefighter during the tragic events of 9/11, Tim jumped onto his motorcycle and rode to ground zero to offer what help he could.

For more information on the event visit the Ride to Remember Facebook page.