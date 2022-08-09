KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is tee time in Tennessee.

Metro Drug Coalition are are always finding ways to spread their mission and awareness of substance abuse. On Friday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m. at Three Ridges Golf Course, many are encouraged to enjoy a viewing of the popular sport for Tee Off Against Drugs.

Player spots have been filled, however there is still time to come out and support these individuals and teams.

The day will start just before 8:00 a.m. for a simple breakfast. Lunch will be provided once the round concludes.

All proceeds from sponsors, players, and viewers will go back to benefit Metro Drug Coalition. The organization has been serving the East Tennessee community since 1986. They offer services and resources for those affected by substance abuse. Ways in which they help are primary prevention for those susceptible to addiction, harm reduction, and recovery support for all affected.

Executive Director, Karen Pershing, says they have seen a huge increase in services needed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

To do your part and support this organization, visit their website to learn more.