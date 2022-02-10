KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – February 9 is a special day each year to celebrate a favorite food for many — pizza!

In the 1940’s, immigrants first brought pizza to New York, and it has been a hit in this country ever since. Each year in the United States, over 3 billion pizzas are sold. According to National Today, 57% of Americans say they love pizza, and 30% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week.

Tala, Eric and Allante celebrated the national holiday by competing in some pizza trivia. Check out the video below to find out who won the tie-breaker.