KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you want a delicious way to be patriotic, while also enjoying a sweet treat, this 4th of July S’mores dip is exactly what you need. Thanks to Food City Pantry, the Living East Tennessee crew was able to try it and wanted to share how quick and easy it is.

What you’ll need:

Between 4-6 Hershey bars (depending on the size of your baking dish. You may need more the bigger the dish)

A bag of marshmallows

Red, white, and blue sanding sugar

Graham crackers for serving

Instructions:

Start by preheating the oven to 450 degrees. Line the dish with chocolate as the base. Cut marshmallows in half. Next, prepare the sanding sugar in a bowl or plate so that you can roll the marshmallows in them. Take the marshmallows that are cut in half and dip them in water then into the sugar. If you would like them to dry first before putting them on top of the chocolate you can. Then, you’ll create the American flag (see the picture below for what it will look like).

Here is what the LETN crew’s dip looked like before putting it in the oven.

Lastly, you’ll bake for 8-10 minutes and it’s good to serve with graham crackers serving as the ‘chips’ for the dip. Enjoy!

For more on the ingredients, visit Food City’s website.