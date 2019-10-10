A sweet, historic tradition at the Muddy Pond Sorghum Mill

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past 50 years, the Guenther family of the Muddy Pond Sorghum Mill has been serving up sorghum providing sweet treats to all who visit them in Middle Tennessee.

With the annual sorghum harvest underway, the Guenthers are open to the public for viewing and sampling, from now until the end of October.

Take a quick trip to the Muddy Pond Sorghum Mill and sample the sweet historic treat of sorghum, sorghum products and watch the cane-to-syrup process from start to finish.

