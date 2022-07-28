CHESTNUT HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — Roll that beautiful bean museum! The legendary company has reopened their museum and café. Just 40 minutes up the interstate, the location makes for the perfect weekend drive. And a tasty one, at that!

The Bush’s Visitor Center is in Chestnut Hill near Dandridge. While there, you can learn all about the history of the company that rolled the beautiful bean footage into our lives.

Did you know they’ve been in the bean business for 110 years?

“We’re a little different from everyone else. We still like to treat people like people,” said Scott Schroeder, general manager at Bush’s Beans.

Fulfill your bean curiosity with a visit to Bush’s Best website.

The café is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through December. Don’t miss the pinto bean pie — regular or chocolate!

Entry to the museum is free.

The store and museum are open 9 am to 4 p.m. year round, but close every Sunday and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Easter, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving weekend, Christmas weekend and New Year’s weekend.