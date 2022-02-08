HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall in love with history and mystery at the Historic Scott County Jail.

The Historic Scott County Jail has a something for everyone. With an extensive history dating back to 1903, the jail’s long story can now be found throughout the museum. The co-owners who have renovated the property are also the founders of History, Highways, and Haunts providing validity to the many ghost stories that surround the jail due to its long and at times, violent past. But it’s not all doom and gloom at the Historic Scott County Jail as it has been meticulously rebuilt into a history buffs dream with many fixtures still operational. The jail also has events being held throughout the year such as February’s “Fall in love with History” which will showcase crimes of passion and pay homage to the local officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

For more information or to book a private event visit the Historic Scott County Jail website.