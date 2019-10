KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- Don't miss the 25th annual Bark In The Park event all benefiting The Humane Society of The Tennessee Valley! The event is coming up October 6th from 10:00 am until 4:00 and is absolutely free! Teresa Underwood tells us more about all the fun planned and introduces us to 3 year old Anakeesta, a terrior mix looking for a forever home.