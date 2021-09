KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Austin-East Magnet and Central High School will be on a virtual learning schedule after returning from their Labor Day holiday. In similar letters sent to parents and staff on Saturday, Central High Principal Andrew Brown and Austin-East Principal Tammi Campbell said students will move to online learning Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10.

Knox County Schools also announced the move Saturday on Twitter.