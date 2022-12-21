KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weight loss is always talked about during and after the holiday season, but it seems to always fit into the category of “new year, same me” because nothing ever seems to change with the pills, diets, work outs or anything else out there. Not to mention the harm that some of the “solutions” can cause to people’s bodies.

For those saying it’s time for a change and want results they can “Bragg” about, Bragg Weight Loss is giving people hope again. As an all-natural weight loss clinic, they want to create a weight loss plan that caters to each person specifically through customized diet plans, all-natural weight loss supplements and support and coaching.

Some people have to see it to believe it. For Aaron, who’s from Knoxville, his company, Broadway Carpets along with Airport Honda came together for the Bragging Rights Challenge. He claimed victory as the winner of the challenge and lost 48 pounds during a three month period.

“It was absolutely life changing. From no longer needing my heartburn medicine, to no longer needing a CPAP machine to sleep at night, to having to get a full wardrobe again,” Aaron said. “It’s been outstanding for me.”

To learn more information about all that Bragg Weight Loss has to offer, visit their website.