Deep in the heart of Greeneville, TN, in Greene County you can live amongst the llamas for a night or two. The Wandering Llama is a llama sanctuary that gets you up close and personal to eighteen glorious and fluffy llamas that will love on you and give you all the cuddles you could ask for. Sandy Sgrillo is the owner and operator at The Wandering Llama and she offers not only the ability to pet llamas but llama trail walks and a sleepover in her very special treehouse nestled right in the middle of the llama sanctuary. Guests can spend every waking moment of each day playing, feeding, and just all around loving each llama that Sandy cares for.

Sandy has had a passion for llamas for a very long time and left her previous job as a limousine driver to pursue her passion for raising and caring for these special creatures. After visiting the Smoky Mountains and going on her own Llama hike to destress from her job, she fell in love and decided she wanted to do this for a living. She started part-time after moving to East Tennessee and slowly gained more and more llamas and making this a full-time gig.

When you stay at The Wandering Llama in the special treehouse, Sandy says that the llamas are at your beck and call. You can feed them, run with them, brush them or just cuddle up with them. The llamas are pack trained so when you go on hikes, they can carry your things with them and all you have to do is enjoy the hike and fresh mountain air with some pretty amazing guests.

Head over to The Wandering Llama’s website to book your stay and make eighteen new friends!