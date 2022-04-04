KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crew teams from across the country travel to Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge to travel on a pristine straight away that is perfect for rowing.

Crew is a difficult sport to master, teams of upwards of 10 member must act in unison to row themselves faster than all other boats on the water. It seems straight-forward enough, but one member being less than half a second off will cost even nationally ranked clubs. With such high stakes, crew teams will train as much as they can throughout the year which brings a lot of northern clubs to our backyard to train at Melton Lake Park.

Known for its long straight water flow and its placid surfaces, crew clubs from across the country rely on the Oak Ridge Rowing Association to provide them with a facility that allows them to train when their “home turf” is frozen solid. Many of the crew clubs that travel to East Tennessee for training have been doing so for years.

For more information visit the Melton Lake Park website or the Oak Ridge Rowing Association website.