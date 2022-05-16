SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You’ve never seen anything like the SkyLand Ranch which will combine all your favorite things about the Smoky Mountains into one exciting Sevierville attraction. Visitors will be able to enjoy rides, shops, treats, live entertainment and so much more at SkyLand Ranch.

Coming this summer, Skyland Ranch will offer a variety of activities and attractions that will capture the soul of the Great Smoky Mountains. From the longest mountain coaster in East Tennessee, to a suspended bridge that will offer unique views of both the Smokies and Sevierville, Skyland Ranch will offer something for everyone with a family-friendly atmosphere.

For more information or to join the mailing list for the latest information visit the Skyland Ranch website.