KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mamma Mia send out an SOS because Knoxville is going back into the 70s.

The fABBA: ABBA Tribute Show will be performing live at the Bijou Theatre on Sunday, Feb 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Fans and concert goers will be able to hear some of ABBA’s biggest hits like Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, and more.

The fABBA show has toured all over the world and are excited to bring their 70s pop sound to Knoxville. And the music is hitting closer to home than you think. The Bearden High School String Quartet will be playing alongside side the fABBA band, keeping an East Tennessee feel at a global show.

Fans are also invited to dress up in their best flare jeans and platform boots at the show.

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, visit their website.