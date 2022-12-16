KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Not everyone knows the secret to successfully growing a beard, but with no doubt it starts with how you treat your skin. A big key is moisturizing. Those who have acne or oily skin, may be tempted to skip this step according to American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) stated. However, Moisturizing can help soften the skin and beard hairs.

Without moisturizer, the skin beneath your beard can become dry, flaky, and itchy. When that happens, your beard can feel dry and prickly AAD also mentions. Your skin type and the length of your beard determine what moisturizer works best for you.

Coulis Beard Company strives to help with just that. They provide premium beard garnishments to individuals seeking to achieve and maintain healthy, luxuriant beards.

All products are handmade and Coulis offers beard oils, beard butters and beard balms in 10 different fragrances and an unscented option that promote a healthy beard growth process.

It’s a product for all types of beards and more information can be found on their website.