KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go out of 2022 with something sweet.

A unique and fun small business is excited to bring you and you guests the best party favor yet– cotton candy.

Keri Sanders, owner of Flossy Knox, created her business solely on Instagram to bring fun, color, and flavor to all of your events in the new year. Not only does she dabble in cotton candy, she finds innovative ways to include her creations into your parties. From baby showers to birthday parties, she can customize flavors, colors, and even toppings to fit your theme.

“I created Flossy because I am the only one in my family who loves cotton candy,” she says. “I figured I would create a business doing something I already enjoy.”

The name Flossy Knox comes from the original name for cotton candy when it was first invented in 1897. Many coined the term “fairy floss” to describe what is now the special treat we all know and love.

Follow along with Keri and get ready to help her make your next party ‘shine.’



