KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Add a festive, fun and beautiful look to your mantel this holiday season with these easy ideas from The Back Porch Mercantile. Owner Jenny Parkhurst joined us from her beautiful showroom with a look at ways to bring your home some holiday cheer.



Parkhurst invited the community to come to the shop December 15, 2020 for a special visit with Santa from noon until 2 p.m.