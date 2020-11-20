Add some flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Moroccan Sweet Potatoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking to spice up your Thanksgiving table this year? Our friends from The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles Markets has a flavorful take on sweet potato casserole.

Ingredients

  • 3-5 sweet potatoes
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp Moroccan seasoning
  • ½ cup pistachios
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup feta cheese
  • Thyme for garnishing
  • Vinaigrette Ingredients
  • 4 Tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 2 tsp dijon mustard
  • ½ cup olive oil1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Dice sweet potatoes and place in bakingdish.
  3. Coat with Olive Oil and mix in Moroccan seasoning, Pistachios,dried cranberries, and vinaigrette.
  4. Cook for 45 minutes.
  5. Once the dish is out of the oven, top with Feta cheese and some sprigs of Thyme.

