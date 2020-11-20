Add some flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Moroccan Sweet Potatoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - We know many people have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in many ways. If your employment was impacted, and you're looking for new opportunities WATE is hoping to help you out.

WATE has launched a new site called "Who's Hiring?" There, you can find job listings in several industries, as well as information on career events, and helpful tips for getting yourself resume and interview-ready.