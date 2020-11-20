Add some flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Moroccan Sweet Potatoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking to spice up your Thanksgiving table this year? Our friends from The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles Markets has a flavorful take on sweet potato casserole.
Ingredients
- 3-5 sweet potatoes
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp Moroccan seasoning
- ½ cup pistachios
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup feta cheese
- Thyme for garnishing
- Vinaigrette Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2 tsp dijon mustard
- ½ cup olive oil1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Dice sweet potatoes and place in bakingdish.
- Coat with Olive Oil and mix in Moroccan seasoning, Pistachios,dried cranberries, and vinaigrette.
- Cook for 45 minutes.
- Once the dish is out of the oven, top with Feta cheese and some sprigs of Thyme.