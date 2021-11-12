KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you tired of the same Thanksgiving turkey year after year? This year, why not try something new? Our friends, Chef Scott Whittaker, stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to share some ideas that will hep you spice up your Thanksgiving this year.

Your loved ones are sure to be impressed by Creole Shrimp & Grits on Thanksgiving Day. But, those leftovers can also be used to make a delicious meal after the holiday. Chef Scott also shared his recipe for Sicilian Stuffing Cakes.

Learn more about Chef Scott’s services and offerings at smokymountainchef.com.