KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Landmark Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Blount County, Tennessee, helps people address the negative impacts of addiction. The substance abuse treatment center focuses on everything from codependency, and prepare for long-term recovery through treatment, therapy, and ongoing support.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

In response to the growing fentanyl crisis, various strategies have been implemented to mitigate the risks and save lives. Landmark Recovery takes on effective measures, such as harm reduction initiatives and public awareness campaigns, to address the fentanyl epidemic.

The alcohol detox and drug treatment center focuses on a holistic approach to recovery. In addition to inpatient rehab, Landmark Recovery of Knoxville also offers medical detoxing, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient (IOP) treatment.

Landmark Recovery says, “We treat both the physical and mental aspects of addiction with proven, evidence-based therapies and counseling.”

