CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A local addiction recovery clinic is bringing the community together on an important day.

On Wednesday, August 31 ASAP of Anderson County will be holding an event to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day in Bissell Park. The event is free and open to the public in recognition of those affected by drug overdoes. Food will be provided as well as on-site community partners who can offer further resources.

Those who have had a loss due to an overdose are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one and contribute to their memory wall.

ASAP of Anderson is the substance use prevention coalition in that region. They provide prevention resources, as well as harm reduction throughout the community.

For more information and how ASAP of Anderson County can help you or someone you know, visit their website.