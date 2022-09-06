KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Recovery starts today and a local church is providing a way.

Tonight, August 6 from from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Knoxville First Seventh-Day Adventist Church many from all over the community are encouraged to come out and hear a testimonial story like no other.

This free event gives many a chance to see and hear former NBA player and public speaker, Chris Herren, share his personal story on addiction and how he is encouraging others to fight this epidemic too. Herren travels all over the country and shares his story, “Prevention Starts With All.”

The night will also feature other resources that can help you or a loved one. The resource fair will start in the the gymnasium from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Herren will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. and deliver the keynote speech.

The church focuses heavily on health and wellness for their congregation. Senior Pastor Marcus Bates says that a healthy mind and body is just another way they are spreading the love of God.

For more information on tonight’s event and how you can get invoved with the church, visit their website.