KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Substance abuse recovery doesn’t have to be exclusive anymore.

There have been reported many barrier to addiction treatments, such as the cost and lack of insurance needed. Many addicts go untreated for various reasons, but the accessibility is a prevalent one.

According to the American Addiction Center, about 17 percent of patients admitted to not finishing recovery treatments due to costs and their healthcare plans. These patients make up of the 40 percent of people who do not finish recovery as a whole.

Landmark Recovery is making it their mission to serve all substance and alcohol abuse to anyone who walks through their doors. They understand the lack of inclusivity in these types of mental health recovery clinics, and are doing their part to change that.

“We offer a full continuum of care from detox through our alumni program,” says Landmark Recovery PR Specialist, Chrycilis Perry.

They have locations all across the country, and in Tennessee they are operating out of Seymour.

Landmark Recovery in Tennessee can help with substance abuse recovery with military veterans, inpatient and outpatient services, and medication detoxes.

Their Instagram page offers daily encouragement and motivation to anyone who is ready to take the first step.