Adding flavor to Father’s Day with The Brewing and Distilling Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are looking to add a little flavor to your Father’s Day gift this year look no more! How about offering the Dad you love a chance to learn how to create craft beer! Our friend Dr. Todd White at The Brewing and Distilling Center is telling us all about the classes offered right here in East Tennessee! From Home Brewing Classes to a 5-Day Brewing Workshop coming up in July, The Brewing and Distilling Center Offers something great for any beer lover in your life! For more information on the upcoming workshops or to learn more about getting your Dad this one-of-a-kind gift just in time for Father’s Day just go to brewinganddistillingcenter.com.