KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June is “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month” and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is encouraging you to do just that!

When you adopt a cat or a kitten during the month of June, you will receive a free “goody box,” that includes treats for your new furry feline and discount coupons off of your next adoption.

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to give cats and kittens, just like Cookie, a FUR-ever home.