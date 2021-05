KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Masks will no longer be required in city buildings, according to an executive order issued by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Tuesday night.

Kincannon says, “Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the science and CDC guidance. As we all know, the CDC has now advised that fully-vaccinated people are very unlikely to contract COVID-19 or to transmit it to others. As a result, we will now be following this same guidance on City properties.”