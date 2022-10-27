KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Who says your furry friends cannot join in on the Halloween fun, too?

Young Williams Animal Center is bringing the fun on the show with their animals showing off their best costumes for Halloween. Each animal is looking for their forever home, and a four-legged friend might just be the best Halloween gift this year.

Young William’s Animals Center is also offering tips to ensure your animals are well kept and safe on Halloween night. Be careful to keep your tasty treats out of sight and candy wrappers off the floor. Animals can be prone to having an upset stomach to even choking on a night full of sweats, chocolate, and more. Also keep decorations away from an animal’s reach. Spooky light decorations can be fun, but also pose as a fire hazard if chewed on.

