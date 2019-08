KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--Country music lovers there's an event coming up full of great musical performances, tasty foods, and even some line dancing! It's time for the 3rd Annual Dusty Book Concert Series and Dinner! All the fun taking place Sept. 14th rain or shine at Papaw's Opry Barn and Theater in the Pine Orchard Community. Veronica Byrd and Rose Molley tell us how this event benefits the Morgan County Tourism Alliance. Bree Davis also performs one of the songs she will sing at the event.