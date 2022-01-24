KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Ancient Lore Village you will be swept away to a magical world while never leaving East Tennessee.

From waterfalls to axe throwing, Ancient Lore Village has a lot to explore and experience whether its for date night or a family overnight. Ancient Lore Village is a luxury event venue and resort with themed rooms that range from the Waterfall Villa where the sounds of falling water permeates the room to Bokee’s Bungalow an 8 person two-story hobbit hole with beautiful modern amenities.

Ancient Lore Village has events throughout the year and right now the “Winter Games” is offering a story tour, archery, axe-throwing, and smores by a roaring bonfire. But if you are looking for a date night, there are also tastings being held at Ancient Lore Village throughout the month of February.

For more information or to explore the event calendar visit the Ancient Lore Village website.