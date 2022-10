BURNSVILLE, NC. (WATE) – Ingles Open Road heads to Burnsville, NC. to adventure to Earth to Sky Park.

The Earth to Sky Park is an environmental educational park for those interested in learning about the natural world we live in, from the earth to the sky. The Park is open to the public and there is 24-hour access to the parking area for stargazing.

For more information visit the Earth to Sky Park website.