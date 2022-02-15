ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – The Norris Dam in Anderson county is world renown so lets get to know the lesser seen side of Norris Dam State Park.

We had the opportunity to speak with Stephanie Wells of Adventure Anderson County about the wide array of historical significance not just for the Norris Dam but the entire area, including businesses that support the growth of the county through sharing these timeless stories.

But the Norris Dam State Park doesn’t run on dreams and magic, but the hard work of individuals such as Park Ranger Joseph Gamble. Keeping the historic trails maintained and the park ready to welcome visitors is a full time role and Ranger Gamble takes great pride in his team’s efforts. 2022 is going to be a big year for the park with the restoration of the Rice Grist Mill planned for completion by the end of the year.

For more information visit the Adventure Anderson County website or the Tennessee State Park website