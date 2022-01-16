KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Engineer, advocate, and athlete Riley Toll will not let obstacles stop her from living the life that she wants to live.

When Riley Toll visited Bearden Bike and Trail with the dream of developing a mountain bike that would allow her to overcome a condition she was born with, the team at Bearden Bike and Trail leapt at the opportunity to bring a young engineer into the world of mountain biking. James Stanley, bike mechanic and assistant manager at Bearden Bike and Trail has convinced multiple suppliers to donate parts for the innovative project showing that the East Tennessee bike community welcomes all.

