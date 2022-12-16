KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Go all out for the ones who enjoy the finer things in life without breaking the bank.

It is safe to say most people would like to own a designer bag, however, the cost of many might crush that dream. Most designer bags can range from 1,000 to 10,000 dollars, but what if there was a cost effective solution?

Upcycling and repurposing designer bags has become very popular in the last 5 years. Many retailers take gently used designer purses to recreate many items from that same piece. From bracelets to key-chains to wallets, you can still have experience the authenticity of luxury.

Gracie Lee’s Gifts and More specializes in finding the perfect pre-loved designer items. They carry all variety of upcycled designer items. You can find your favorite items with a touch of Louis Vuitton in all of them.

Gracie Lee’s is a mother-daughter boutique and gift shop located in Fountain City. Gracie Mears, co-owner, is a proud to be helping you find the perfect gifts this holiday season. They offer complimentary gift wrapping all year long and can cater to all ages and genders.

