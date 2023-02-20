KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local chapter organization is ensuring to help those in need of services that might to be easy to access.

The International Lions Club hosts members that are ready to serve and be of aid to their neighbors and even the world. Each Lions Club is different and provides service to their local community as needed.

The Knoxville Area Lions Club is dedicated to providing care to those needing good vision and eye care.

“We provide eye exams and glasses, as well as vision screening for preschool children to the senior community,” explains President, Clare Crawford. They also collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids for recycling.

For more information, visit their website to learn how you can get involved and donate items.