KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At Frank & George’s located in Marble City Market you can find affordable delicious cocktails anytime, whether pre-gaming or getting a nightcap.

Marble City Market is well-known as Knoxville’s most celebrated food hall. But there is one thing that is always welcome with delicious food, a cold drink to enjoy with your meal. That is where Frank & George’s bar comes in. Living alongside Marble City Market, this full bar is open when Marble City Market is open and typically a few hours later for those that want to keep the party going. From delicious cocktail specials, the ingredients of which are all locally sourced, or a cold beer from one of the many breweries in East Tennessee there is something for everyone at Frank & George’s

For more information on seasonal drink specials and everything offered visit the Frank & George’s webpage on the Marble City Market website.