KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to rent prices increasing, many are not sure where to turn to, especially those within the senior community.

HomeSource of East Tennessee has been serving the community’s financial needs within their housing journey.

Currently, they are offering new and affordable housing for those 55 years or older. Willow Place II is currently under construction at 7000 Willow Bend Way. Option will include one or two bedrooms and will also be furnished with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Those who qualify are men and women age 55 or older and have an annual income of under $50,000.

For more information on HomeSource of East Tennessee and to apply for senior housing, visit their website or call (865) 637-1679.