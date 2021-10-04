KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The war in Afghanistan may officially be considered over, but recent headlines during the withdrawal of troops and evacuation of Kabul point to the longlasting impact of the death and destruction in a country that has been in some state of war for decades. Now, in a new book, author Scott Deluzio chronicles the sacrifices that the military and their families make to keep us safe. It’s a courageous tale of loss, recovery, and the struggle to return to civilian life.